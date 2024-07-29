AK has many requests
When the hotel bed is full of bugs. . .
Most Styrians look forward to their summer vacation all year long - but what happens when the dream vacation turns into a nightmare? What if the "quiet" room is filled with ballroom music, the suitcase has disappeared or the pool is dirty? The number of inquiries to the Styrian Chamber of Labor is skyrocketing this year!
Lawyer Birgit Auner and the entire consumer protection team at the Styrian Chamber of Labor can't complain about boredom. Last year, they received 530 complaints or requests for intervention in May, June and July; this year, they received 700 in the same period. "And that's despite the fact that the really hot period of strikes had already begun," says Auner. And: "Summer, with the peak travel season, is only just getting going. ."
The most common reasons for complaints: "They mostly revolve around flights, delays and cancellations. Then comes missing suitcases, followed by travel defects." The classics with the latter: "Dirty rooms. Mould on the walls or in the bathroom, noise from the building site or a pool that isn't exactly clean."
It is very important - see facts and figures - to start with the documentation on the spot! Complaints can be crowned with success, and guidelines for lost vacation enjoyment can be found in the Frankfurt Table/Vienna List. For example, a balcony that was promised but is not there will cost five to ten percent of the total travel price. Noise pollution caused by night-time construction work or the sound of disco music and bawling guests can already bring back up to 40 percent of the travel price, "the night's rest must not be significantly disturbed". A dirty swimming pool can add ten to 20 percent back into the travel budget. However, Birgit Auner emphasizes: "These are general guidelines. Each case is assessed individually."
The Rolex in the suitcase
The expert can only advise everyone to take action straight away. "If the suitcase does not arrive, this must be reported immediately, request the PIR form straight away, fill it in at the airport and keep it. You should then report within 21 days that the suitcase has not arrived and within seven days if it is damaged. If the suitcase is missing, you can buy a reasonable amount of clothing or toiletries, "if it turns up again afterwards, you will be reimbursed half the cost". If the luggage is completely gone, you have to state what was in it. Auner: "Credible, please. The Rolex is often found in there. . ." The damage is capped at 1,600 euros.
The trouble often revolves around flights. If it is canceled or delayed, then it's all about the reason. In the event of a natural disaster or exceptional circumstances, explains Auner (such as a terrorist alert at the airport), "the airline must offer care services such as drinks, food and possibly overnight accommodation. But no compensation! However, if the airline is to blame for the trouble, "then compensation must be paid. But beware: "The 'European Air Passenger Rights Regulation' only applies to airlines based in Europe or if you are flying out of Europe, regardless of the provider." Otherwise, you could well be looking through your fingers.
Airbnb: the fact that this form of accommodation is becoming increasingly popular is not always without problems; however, the Chamber of Labor does not help anyone: "Because the rooms do not come from a commercial provider, we cannot intervene at all."
Disgusting guest in a good house
And what is a current problem that the AK is frequently confronted with? "It's also a rather gruesome one. Namely cockroaches and bedbugs. They seem to be increasingly found even in good houses." In view of this, it's also quite nice at home. .
What to do when things get stuck on vacation
- Document everything immediately, take photos, make videos
- Possibly have other hotel guests as witnesses
- Contact the tour operator immediately, i.e. on site, if it is a package tour! According to the AK, this is the contact person, not the hotel
- Immediately request improvement of the situation. Example: If you have booked a room with a sea view but have been given a room with a view of the highway, request an exchange. You must be given the opportunity to improve the situation
- If a solution is only found after a certain period of time (perhaps three days of the one-week vacation), a price reduction can be demanded for this period. If you have to put up with the inconvenience for the entire duration of your vacation and it is severe, you may also be entitled to compensation for lost vacation enjoyment.
