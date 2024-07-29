When the hotel bed is full of bugs. . .

The expert can only advise everyone to take action straight away. "If the suitcase does not arrive, this must be reported immediately, request the PIR form straight away, fill it in at the airport and keep it. You should then report within 21 days that the suitcase has not arrived and within seven days if it is damaged. If the suitcase is missing, you can buy a reasonable amount of clothing or toiletries, "if it turns up again afterwards, you will be reimbursed half the cost". If the luggage is completely gone, you have to state what was in it. Auner: "Credible, please. The Rolex is often found in there. . ." The damage is capped at 1,600 euros.