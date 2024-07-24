After tick bite: “I have to be strong now!”

"Tobias can already speak again"

The single mother's everyday life has been challenging ever since; after all, Tobias still has three siblings. Daniela: "I take two children to my mother in the morning and the third accompanies me to hospital!" There, the brave eleven-year-old fights his way back to life in the children's intensive care unit. "Tobias is making great progress! He can already speak again! Although he is still paralyzed on the left side, he can move the right side of his body well again," says the 39-year-old Feldkirch native happily. For the family of five, it has always been clear since the shock diagnosis: "Yes, it will be a tough time - but together we can do it!"