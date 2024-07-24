"The crown helps"
After tick bite: “I have to be strong now!”
After several tough months, eleven-year-old Tobias, who has contracted TBE, is making progress towards recovery.
Nothing in Daniela's life has been the same since May - her son Tobias (11) was in an induced coma for two weeks after a tick bite and has had to be artificially ventilated ever since. TBE (tick-borne encephalitis) had severely attacked the boy's brain, meninges and spinal cord.
"Tobias can already speak again"
The single mother's everyday life has been challenging ever since; after all, Tobias still has three siblings. Daniela: "I take two children to my mother in the morning and the third accompanies me to hospital!" There, the brave eleven-year-old fights his way back to life in the children's intensive care unit. "Tobias is making great progress! He can already speak again! Although he is still paralyzed on the left side, he can move the right side of his body well again," says the 39-year-old Feldkirch native happily. For the family of five, it has always been clear since the shock diagnosis: "Yes, it will be a tough time - but together we can do it!"
How you can help
- Let's help together! We ask for donations under the keyword "Tobias" to at least ease the financial worries of the family in need. Account RLB Kärnten, IBAN: AT45 3900 0000 0591 9006
- The "Krone helps": This is a campaign of the non-profit association "Krone readers help"; every donated cent will be passed on quickly and unbureaucratically! Guaranteed.
- Donations are tax-deductible. Please enter your full name and date of birth. We will report this to the tax office.
- Donations without a password or after the end of the respective campaign can be used for other aid payments. All information can also be found at www.kronehilft.at
Financial help
The mother-of-four is admirably optimistic, even though doctors estimate the young patient's recovery process will take up to three years: "I have to be strong now - in our family we only think positively!" Nevertheless, the stroke of fate is particularly hard on the wallet - a wheelchair-accessible car has to be purchased; therapies and rehab are on the agenda. That is why the "Krone" has launched a fundraising campaign. If you would also like to help the Carinthian family, please donate under the reference "Tobias".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
