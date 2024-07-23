Hate on the net
Girlfriend of Count Felix von Monpezat targeted with hostility
Mie Sofia Elers, Count Felix von Monpezat's girlfriend, has revealed the relentless online abuse she is subjected to due to her relationship with "Denmark's most popular bachelor". Despite her successful acting career and thriving relationship, she is being hounded by a hate campaign.
In an interview with the Danish newspaper "BT", the 23-year-old described how she, her family and friends have been the target of harassment and abuse from trolls since her relationship with Count Felix became public.
"Hateful messages"
"About a year ago, I started receiving hateful messages on my social media accounts. I ignored it until it escalated and these profiles started contacting my friends, family and followers on social media," explained Mie Sofia.
Fake photos
One disturbing aspect of the abuse is the use of AI and image manipulation to fake photos of the actress. Trolls added devil horns to her selfies, manipulated photos of her with other men and inserted cigarettes into her hand.
These attempts at intimidation have escalated in recent months and have also targeted the accounts of her friends and family members.
Despite deactivating her own Instagram page and reporting the cyberbullying, neither Instagram nor Meta have taken action. "By sharing the situation I find myself in, I hope to warn others and emphasize that these fake accounts do not represent me," Mie Sofia concluded.
Count Felix of Monpezat is the second son of Prince Joachim of Denmark and his first wife, Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg. He was born on July 22, 2002 and is a grandson of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark. Felix is part of the Danish royal family and bears the title "Count of Monpezat", which was bestowed on him by his grandmother in 2008.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.