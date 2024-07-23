"Would be nice, but ..."
Formula 1 soon at the Olympics? This is how the drivers react
Not even the drivers have high hopes. Formula 1 and the Olympics - that simply doesn't go well together. "I don't think we belong on the Olympic stage," said three-time world champion Max Verstappen. "It's just not for me, to be honest. We have our own championship, which I think goes down very well," explained the Dutchman.
However, the 26-year-old world championship leader from Red Bull enjoys watching the world's greatest sporting spectacle on TV. Rival and record world champion Lewis Hamilton even wants to be there as a spectator because a good friend of his is competing in fencing. "And I'm looking forward to tennis," said the 39-year-old Briton. But for the superstar, car racing is not for the Olympics either.
"It would be nice, but I think it's pretty unlikely," emphasized two-time champion Fernando Alonso. Because the decisive factor for victory or defeat is the material. It would be a cool idea in theory, but he doesn't know how it could be implemented in practice, agreed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.
And the 23-year-old Australian identified another point that he considers crucial. Asked whether he would be proud to represent his country at the Olympics, he emphasized that pride in Formula 1 is usually based on being the best of the best - regardless of nationality.
In August two years ago, the International Olympic Committee announced that nine sports had applied to be included in the program for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. This included motorsport (e-karts), which was not one of the five selected disciplines.
Leclerc: "It is definitely possible"
Unfortunately for Charles Leclerc, who got a taste of the Olympics as a torchbearer in his native Monaco. "It would be great to have motorsport at the Olympics," said the Ferrari driver. "To be able to drive them all in the same car, you obviously have to decide which track you want to drive, what downforce, what horsepower figure and so on. But it's definitely possible."
