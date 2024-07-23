Formula 1 soon at the Olympics? This is how the drivers react

Leclerc: "It is definitely possible"

Unfortunately for Charles Leclerc, who got a taste of the Olympics as a torchbearer in his native Monaco. "It would be great to have motorsport at the Olympics," said the Ferrari driver. "To be able to drive them all in the same car, you obviously have to decide which track you want to drive, what downforce, what horsepower figure and so on. But it's definitely possible."