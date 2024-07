Driving ban disregarded: Truck crashed into the bed of a stream

At around 6.45 a.m., a 67-year-old man was driving a small truck in the Mautern area towards a side valley. In doing so, he disregarded a driving ban imposed by the municipality due to a mudslide and also drove onto the verge with the vehicle. When this broke away under the vehicle, the vehicle was initially supported by the crash barrier so that the man was able to leave the vehicle unharmed. As the crash barrier gradually gave way, the truck finally crashed into the adjacent stream bed and came to rest on its roof.