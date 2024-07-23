Slump in construction: the industry is going downhill!

High waves despite the slump

The slump in construction is causing waves to rise in politics. For the SPÖ, housing spokesperson Christian Samwald and party leader Sven Hergovich criticize the "selling off of housing loans" and call for "massive investment in this area". And, as reported, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner is putting the rod in the window of the future head of the Financial Market Authority - it is time to abolish the so-called KIM regulation without replacement. This is responsible for disproportionately high hurdles for loans: "This deprives many people of the chance to own an affordable home!"