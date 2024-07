Trafficker arrested in Bregenz

A 21-year-old man who is alleged to have brought at least 141 people to and through Austria has been arrested in Bregenz. The public prosecutor's office in Ried im Innkreis (Upper Austria) had previously been on the trail of the Turkish man with the pseudonym "Rido Kurdi". Three smuggler drivers who were traveling on his behalf have already been identified. Two of them, a 52-year-old and a 43-year-old, are heavily incriminating their client, the police reported on Monday.