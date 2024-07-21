City and diocese face agreement after church closes

Acquisition agreement by fall

An agreement is now close to being reached, the city announced. "The diocese has accepted the offer and the first draft contracts are to be drawn up by the beginning of September," says Mayor Peter Molnar (SPÖ). The parish and green space around the church are to be preserved and attractively designed, and new uses are also to be created. "We can also acquire a smaller area for further urban development," says Molnar. Most of the investments have already been provided for in the 2024 budget, emphasizes the head of the town. He intends to present the finalized contracts to the Krems municipal council in October at the latest.