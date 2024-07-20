Star author T.C. Boyle:
Author T. C. Boyle sees Trump as partly responsible
Bestselling author T.C. Boyle is causing a stir with a statement. He believes that Donald Trump and his party are partly responsible for the shots fired at Trump at an election rally.
"He brought the shooting in Pennsylvania on himself", the 73-year-old US writer told the German newspaper "wochentaz". Trump's Republicans are "the party of gun nuts". "They don't want any controls at all. They also want to abolish the laws that still restrict automatic weapons today."
Biden should resign
In the interview, Boyle urged incumbent President Joe Biden to step down as the Democratic candidate before the presidential election in November. "There are so many great, younger, energetic people who could beat Trump," he said.
Among others, Boyle named Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Both politicians, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, are being touted as possible alternatives in the event of Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race.
"Fascist future"
With a view to Trump's possible election victory in November, Boyle warned of a "fascist future for America". According to Boyle, a second Trump term would also have global repercussions. "He would allow his role model Vladimir Putin to completely destroy the country and turn it into a slave state," he said, referring to Trump's professed admiration for the Russian president. "Nothing could be scarier than what's happening right now."
The US presidential election takes place on November 5.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
