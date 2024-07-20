Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Star author T.C. Boyle:

Author T. C. Boyle sees Trump as partly responsible

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 13:48

Bestselling author T.C. Boyle is causing a stir with a statement. He believes that Donald Trump and his party are partly responsible for the shots fired at Trump at an election rally.

comment0 Kommentare

"He brought the shooting in Pennsylvania on himself", the 73-year-old US writer told the German newspaper "wochentaz". Trump's Republicans are "the party of gun nuts". "They don't want any controls at all. They also want to abolish the laws that still restrict automatic weapons today."

Biden should resign
In the interview, Boyle urged incumbent President Joe Biden to step down as the Democratic candidate before the presidential election in November. "There are so many great, younger, energetic people who could beat Trump," he said.

T.C. Boyle (Bild: APA/EVA MANHART)
T.C. Boyle
(Bild: APA/EVA MANHART)

Among others, Boyle named Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Both politicians, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, are being touted as possible alternatives in the event of Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race.

"Fascist future"
With a view to Trump's possible election victory in November, Boyle warned of a "fascist future for America". According to Boyle, a second Trump term would also have global repercussions. "He would allow his role model Vladimir Putin to completely destroy the country and turn it into a slave state," he said, referring to Trump's professed admiration for the Russian president. "Nothing could be scarier than what's happening right now."

The US presidential election takes place on November 5.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf