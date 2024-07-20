Motorcycles and money
Billionaire crowned the new king of Malaysia
In Malaysia, a billionaire known as a motorcycle fan has been crowned the new king. The ceremony to mark Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar's accession to the throne took place on Saturday at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur.
The 65-year-old wore a traditional cloak decorated with gold motifs and a royal headdress. He promised to abide by the constitution and "uphold the religion of Islam and ensure peace in Malaysia".
Fortune of 5.3 billion euros
Sultan Ibrahim had already taken his oath as the country's 17th king in January, and now the traditional coronation ceremony followed. He comes from the southern province of Johor on the border with Singapore.
The financial company Bloomberg estimates his and his family's wealth at at least 5.7 billion dollars (5.3 billion euros). However, the 65-year-old is also known for riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle through the poor areas of the country every year to distribute donations.
New king every five years
Malaysia has the peculiarity that the king rotates every five years. The former nine kingdoms of Malaysia select the new monarch for the country.
In recent years, the traditionally more representative office has become increasingly important due to political instability. The king oversees the appointment of politicians, also acts as the religious leader of the predominantly Muslim population and is the supreme commander of the army.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.