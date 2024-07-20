Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Motorcycles and money

Billionaire crowned the new king of Malaysia

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 13:13

In Malaysia, a billionaire known as a motorcycle fan has been crowned the new king. The ceremony to mark Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar's accession to the throne took place on Saturday at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur. 

comment0 Kommentare

The 65-year-old wore a traditional cloak decorated with gold motifs and a royal headdress. He promised to abide by the constitution and "uphold the religion of Islam and ensure peace in Malaysia".

Fortune of 5.3 billion euros
Sultan Ibrahim had already taken his oath as the country's 17th king in January, and now the traditional coronation ceremony followed. He comes from the southern province of Johor on the border with Singapore.

The financial company Bloomberg estimates his and his family's wealth at at least 5.7 billion dollars (5.3 billion euros). However, the 65-year-old is also known for riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle through the poor areas of the country every year to distribute donations.

Malaysia's new King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the appointment ceremony in Kuala Lumpur (Bild: Hasnoor Hussain / REUTERS / picturedesk.com)
Malaysia's new King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the appointment ceremony in Kuala Lumpur
(Bild: Hasnoor Hussain / REUTERS / picturedesk.com)

New king every five years
Malaysia has the peculiarity that the king rotates every five years. The former nine kingdoms of Malaysia select the new monarch for the country.

In recent years, the traditionally more representative office has become increasingly important due to political instability. The king oversees the appointment of politicians, also acts as the religious leader of the predominantly Muslim population and is the supreme commander of the army.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf