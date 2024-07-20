"Swydd wag"
William and Kate offer “exciting opportunity”
If "Swydd wag" sounds proverbially Spanish to you, or you translated it via Google Translate like we did, then you're not eligible for William and Kate's "exciting opportunity".
Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate, have published an exciting job advertisement that will make the heart of every Royal fan beat faster. They are looking for a deputy secretary to join the dynamic team at Kensington Palace. However, the future assistant must have special skills to meet the demanding requirements of the royals.
The advertisement states: "Fluency in spoken and written Welsh is essential and fluency in Welsh is desirable."
Dedicated team
In return, they are offering an "exciting opportunity to join the dedicated team at Kensington Palace supporting TRH the Prince and Princess of Wales."
The Assistant Private Secretary for Wales and the United Kingdom will lead the planning and delivery of most of Their Highnesses' public appearances in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland and contribute to the development of the House's strategy to maximize impact in each of the nations of the UK, with a particular focus on Wales.
King "proud" of William
King Charles III had conferred the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on William and his wife Kate in his first televised address as monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
"I am proud today to name him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru - the country whose title I have been so honored to bear for much of my life and my duties. With Catherine by his side, I know that our new Prince and Princess of Wales will continue to inspire and lead our national conversation and help put those on the margins of society at the heart of where vital help can be given," the King said at the time.
Unlike his father Charles, who was officially awarded the title by the Queen in 1969 at a castle in the Welsh town of Caernafon in front of thousands of guests, William did not want a big event.
