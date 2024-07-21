Disgusting criticism of the store
Yuck! Mold ran riot in burgers several times
Disgusting criticism of the McDonald's branch in Waidhofen an der Thaya: this is the second time a Waldviertel resident has been served a moldy burger here. "That can also have health consequences," the 25-year-old says angrily in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. The fast food chain wants to investigate the incident - and apologize to the person concerned.
"This can't be happening anymore! This is the second time I've held a moldy burger in my hands," says Andre M. from Waldviertel, who is more than angry. And he doesn't hold back with his criticism of the quality of the branch in Waidhofen an der Thaya. Unfortunately, he is one of a series of harsh criticisms of the fast food restaurant that have repeatedly appeared on social media channels, some of which have disappeared again.
Pieces of burger eaten later confessed
At around 8.15 p.m. on Thursday, the man from Waldviertel got himself a Big Mac. "I had already eaten a bit of it when we suddenly noticed the mold stain," explains the Lower Austrian, who is angry with himself for having visited the restaurant again at all. It was the second time he'd had a moldy burger there: "The first time it was a spicy chicken," he recalls with disgust.
Red Bull as an excuse
After his stomach had calmed down again, he grabbed the burger this time and drove back to Waidhofen an der Thaya, more than ten kilometers away, to complain about his order this time. "The only thing I was told there was that there was nothing they could do now. They were sorry," said Andre M., who was given a can of Red Bull as compensation.
No quick response
After the reaction of the local staff did not satisfy him, Andre M. also wrote an email to the head office to complain. However, there was no response for the time being - until the "Krone" also contacted McDonald's Austria. The chain was not aware of any complaints about the Waldviertel branch "in principle", according to a statement.
Such cases have not yet come to the attention of the company management, emphasizes spokeswoman Jessica Schreckenfuchs-Vallant. "But something like this must not happen, that is quite clear," she says clearly and promises: "Our quality department will investigate the case immediately." She also wants to contact Andre M. and apologize to the customer. The man from Waldviertel is willing to talk. Whether he will buy a burger in the Waidhofen an der Thaya branch again, however, remains questionable.
