How does the rain sensor actually work?

Water quantity is calculated

The angle at which the light beam is sent towards the windshield is selected so that the light is reflected and reflected back at the outer windshield surface. The second diode, a receiving diode, measures how much light is returned. In dry conditions, one hundred percent of the light is reflected, but the wetter the pane gets, the more translucent the surface becomes. This enables the rain sensor to calculate the amount of precipitation and switch on the windshield wiper or adjust the intensity accordingly. It is important that the sensor is installed in the area of the wiper field so that the surface is constantly cleared of moisture. In addition, the sensor area is usually heated from the inside to prevent measurement errors caused by condensation.