Win tickets for Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran

It's not just the temperatures that make summer hot. This summer, two of the biggest pop stars of the decade are coming to Austria. We're talking about none other than Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, and with the "Krone" you can still win tickets for the sold-out concerts!
Not only are they among the biggest pop stars on the planet, they are also good friends in their private lives. In Austria, US pop queen Taylor Swift and British redhead Ed Sheeran miss each other by just a few days.
Concert highlights of the year
The US singer will be performing at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium from August 8 to 10 and will be holding three concerts there. Fans can look forward to songs from her new album "The Tortured Poet Department", but hits such as "Anti-Hero", "Love Story" and "Shake It Off" will also get the Ernst Happel Stadium shaking.
Just a few days after their last concert in Vienna, British singer Ed Sheeran will also be coming to St. Pölten to perform his hits such as "Shape of You", "Perfect" and "Shivers" as part of the Frequency Festival. There is definitely a friendly connection between the two, as the British pop star's surprising stage appearance as part of the "Red" tour proves.
But the two also have a lot in common musically. The two megastars also recorded the song "Everything Has Changed" together.
Enter quickly and experience the mega show!
Tickets for the two megastars' performances have been sold out for months, but the "Krone" is bringing 9 lucky winners and their companions to the concerts. The "Krone" is giving away 9x2 tickets each for the Taylor Swift concert on 09.08. at the Ernst-Happel-Stadium and 9x2 tickets for the Ed Sheeran concert on 14.08. at the Greenpark St. Pölten.
Tickets for the two megastars' performances have been sold out for months, but the "Krone" is bringing 9 lucky winners and their companions to the concerts. The "Krone" is giving away 9x2 tickets each for the Taylor Swift concert on 09.08. at the Ernst-Happel-Stadium and 9x2 tickets for the Ed Sheeran concert on 14.08. at the Greenpark St. Pölten.
