Ungerank and Thum
Fire away – Tyrolean shooters at the Olympics
Shooters have a special status in Tyrol - and the Olympic start of Nadine Ungerank and Andreas Thum is somehow logical. The duo from the Zillertal are aiming for a medal in Paris. The tranquillity of the local mountains should give them the strength they need in the city on the Seine.
The Zillertal shoots sharp at the Olympics! Nadine Ungerank from Zellberg and Andreas Thum from Fügenberg are competing in sport shooting. "Really tremendous. But I had to wait soooo long for the confirmation that the joy wasn't quite as great as I had imagined," said Andreas, who got his ticket via the qualification rankings in the KK three-position competition. Nadine was even the last of the five shooters to get a quota place via the KK three-position ranking list. The 28-year-old will also compete in the women's air rifle competition and the air rifle mixed team. "It's been a long time coming, but it's really cool now," she says.
Nadine started her sport at the age of nine when her dad took her shooting with her sister Lisa. Volleyball was an alternative, "but I stuck with shooting." Andreas' grandfather provided the initial spark: "He was a co-founder of the Fügenberg Shooting Guild." It's only logical that this sparked the youth sport of skiing.
The great art of shooting - hitting the 10.4 mm ten at a distance of 50 meters (small bore) - magically attracts the two of them. "A good rhythm and simple sequences are important," explained Nadine, a doctor-to-be. "I look at the technique," said Andi. Nadine has her dad's fingers crossed for her on site, but Andreas doesn't want that at all.
The Tyrolean duo's big goal is to reach the final. Then anything is possible. And the two have often trained together for this. Like last week in Aschau. They completed a competition run. In peace and with a lot of concentration - the "recipe" for a successful Olympic menu.
