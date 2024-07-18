Fire away – Tyrolean shooters at the Olympics

The Zillertal shoots sharp at the Olympics! Nadine Ungerank from Zellberg and Andreas Thum from Fügenberg are competing in sport shooting. "Really tremendous. But I had to wait soooo long for the confirmation that the joy wasn't quite as great as I had imagined," said Andreas, who got his ticket via the qualification rankings in the KK three-position competition. Nadine was even the last of the five shooters to get a quota place via the KK three-position ranking list. The 28-year-old will also compete in the women's air rifle competition and the air rifle mixed team. "It's been a long time coming, but it's really cool now," she says.