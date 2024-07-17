Trump opponents meek
Everyone in the Republican Party is suddenly very fond of each other. Even Trump's arch-enemies Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis backed the presidential candidate at the party conference in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, the Democrats could break with tradition, which is causing a stir internally.
"First of all, I want to make one thing very clear: Donald Trump has my full support. Period," said Haley. She was greeted with a mixture of cheers and boos - although the audience applauded euphorically when Haley initially backed Trump.
The 78-year-old appeared earlier than initially announced by the party and listened to the speeches of his former rival in person. He once again wore a white bandage on his right ear following the assassination attempt at the weekend.
Trump clearly fitter
He appeared much fitter on the second day of the party spectacle than on the first, raising his fist in the air several times and pointing his finger at the cheering crowd. The crowd jostled in front of the grandstand to get a close-up view.
For Trump, the demonstrative public support of his former rivals at the party conference is a great success. DeSantis in particular had already announced his support beforehand, and Haley has now followed suit. Her appearance in Milwaukee is likely to send out a signal.
"Should recognize that ..."
Haley addressed Trump sceptics in her speech. "We should recognize that there are some Americans who do not agree one hundred percent with Donald Trump. I happen to know some of them, and I want to speak to them tonight," she said.
Nikki Haley's about-face in the video:
The former governor of the US state of South Carolina is also one of them, she said. "I'm here tonight because we have a country to save, and a united Republican Party is essential to saving it."
Biden hoped for support from Haley
Haley questioned Trump's mental suitability for the presidency during the pre-election campaign, and Trump made racist comments about the daughter of Indian immigrants. The relationship between Trump and Haley was considered so bad that US President Joe Biden even solicited her support after Haley's withdrawal and praised her courage in standing up to Trump.
DeSantis was also aiming for his party's presidential nomination, but dropped out of the race after the Iowa primary in January. Unlike Haley, he immediately voiced his support for Trump. But the relationship between Trump and the governor from Florida was still considered to be troubled. "Let's send Joe Biden back to his basement and Donald Trump back to the White House," said DeSantis to great cheers in Milwaukee.
US Republicans as a one-man party
At the party conference, it once again became particularly clear how much Trump has the entire party under control. The appearances of Haley and DeSantis reinforced the image of a one-man party.
The Republican was injured in the ear in an assassination attempt at the weekend during a campaign event. One supporter was killed and two others were injured. The shooter was shot dead. The incident was an escalation in the already heated US election campaign. "Not even an assassin's bullet could stop you," said Trump's former White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Democrats are looking for a loophole
While the Republicans demonstrated unity in Milwaukee, trouble was brewing ahead of the Democrats' party conference in August. In the midst of the discussion about Biden's age and fitness, the top of his party is pushing ahead with plans to nominate the 81-year-old as a presidential candidate virtually before the party convention in Chicago in a few weeks' time.
The party leadership explained that they want to make absolutely sure that Biden is on the ballot in all US states in the presidential election in November. There is criticism of this approach among Democrats in Congress.
