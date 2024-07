How dangerous are fake nails really?

"In the long term, glued-on gel and acrylic nails are very unhealthy for the natural nail. In addition to nail fungus, many other nail diseases and discolorations can also occur. These diseases are sometimes very stubborn and can sometimes only be treated with pills," warns Anais Sislian. She has been managing director of "Schönbefinden", an institute for cosmetics and foot care in Oberneukirchen, since 2009.