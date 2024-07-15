Demand for e-cars ebbs in Styria

Charging problem inhibits acceptance of e-cars

A major obstacle to the mass suitability of e-cars is still the lack of charging infrastructure - as many Styrians are currently experiencing again, who drive "electrically" on vacation and sometimes have to wait hours for a free charging station. "We also finally need transparent pricing and a standardized payment system, as we currently have a 'card salad'," says Peter Jagersberger from the car dealership of the same name, who will soon be taking over from Klaus Edelsbrunner after 17 years as chairman of the provincial committee for the vehicle trade. And last but not least, e-cars are currently not very attractive due to the rise in electricity costs. "If you can't charge your car at home, and preferably with PV electricity, the e-vehicle is actually out of the question," says Jagersberger.