Former Provincial Councillor Hans Seitinger is dead!

He had been wished so much that he would make it. To enjoy his retirement with his family. But fate had other plans. Hans Seitinger is dead. The former provincial councillor, who was popular across all party lines and held in high esteem by his fellow countrymen, died today of a serious illness. The 63-year-old Upper Styrian had bravely fought against his massive health problems, initially surviving two operations well. But in the end his body, weakened by numerous illnesses, could take no more.