Styrians mourn
Former Provincial Councillor Hans Seitinger is dead!
Deep mourning for Hans Seitinger: the former provincial councillor passed away today. This was confirmed to the "Krone" by several sources. Seitinger was the longest-serving provincial councillor in Austria. He was 63 years old.
He had been wished so much that he would make it. To enjoy his retirement with his family. But fate had other plans. Hans Seitinger is dead. The former provincial councillor, who was popular across all party lines and held in high esteem by his fellow countrymen, died today of a serious illness. The 63-year-old Upper Styrian had bravely fought against his massive health problems, initially surviving two operations well. But in the end his body, weakened by numerous illnesses, could take no more.
The mourning is great and sincere - among his former government colleagues, friends and long-time companions.
Office tailored to the body
The office of politician was tailor-made for Seitinger. There was hardly a festival at which the philanthropist didn't mingle with the people, take a seat at the beer table and tell jokes. Working days from early in the morning until late at night, only taking time off when the doctors ordered it.
Frauenberger, who was born on January 25, 1961, gained his first political experience as chairman of the Landjugend and the Bauernbund. He was a local councillor for the People's Party for seven years, deputy mayor for five years and mayor of his home town for four years.
Decades in politics
In 2003, Seitinger became a member of the Styrian provincial government for the first time and presided over numerous departments: agriculture, forestry, water and waste management, housing and agricultural education. The ÖVP politician was a provincial councillor for 20 years, making him Austria's longest-serving politician.
On October 5, 2023, after a devastating diagnosis, Hans Seitinger announced his resignation - highly respected and thanked.
