It remains extremely hot
Up to 35 degrees in the east: no cooling in sight
It will remain hot and summery throughout Austria in the coming days. The sun will prevail for the most part, especially in the east, bringing temperatures above the 30 degree mark. However, the possibility of thunderstorms, some of them heavy, cannot be ruled out.
Monday will start off with localized clouds, which will dissipate by the afternoon. The wind will be weak to moderate. The sun will increasingly prevail and ensure high temperatures of between 29 and 34 degrees.
It will be unsettled and thundery on Tuesday, especially in the west of the country. Otherwise, it will remain sunny and cloudless. Scattered clouds may appear in the east later in the afternoon. Nevertheless, it will remain mostly dry in the south-east and in the lowlands of the east. Maximum daily temperatures from west to east: 23 to 35 degrees.
Local showers could cool off briefly in the north of the country on Wednesday morning. As the day progresses, however, it will clear up everywhere at least occasionally and the weather will show its sunny side again. The wind will be moderate to brisk in the far east. Temperatures will climb up to 34 degrees by the afternoon.
It will remain mostly sunny throughout Austria on Thursday. Only over the mountains will there be an increased tendency for isolated showers and thunderstorms. In the lowlands, however, it will remain dry throughout. Early temperatures will reach 15 to 22 degrees. Up to 34 degrees are expected during the course of the day.
