History is at stake in the final rematch

The trophy will most likely be handed over by the Duchess herself today, as Kate wants to come to the final four months after her cancer diagnosis - if her health permits. It will be the second public appearance since March for the wife of Prince William, who will probably be absent today, traveling to the European Championship final in Berlin instead. Kate is an avid tennis fan, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and has often attended the tournament in the past. She also consoled Djokovic last year when she handed the trophy to Alcaraz. A picture that could be repeated - or will it be revenge today?