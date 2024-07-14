Wimbledon thriller
History is at stake in the final rematch
Novak Djokovic is planning his revenge, the Serb is aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon today.Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, says: "I know how to beat him."
"One of the greatest in our sport, he has given so much to tennis over the years," enthuses Carlos Alcaraz. And Novak Djokovic says: "He's the best 21-year-old we've ever seen and we're sure to see a lot more of him in the future."
The two Wimbledon finalists have a great deal of respect for each other off the court. They are separated by just under 16 years and will be competing for the Golden Cup on Church Road today in a generational duel. Just like last year, when Alcaraz won after a gripping thriller over five sets and 4:42 hours of play. And was the first player since 2013 to beat Djokovic on Center Court at Wimbledon. "I know how to beat him," said "Carlitos", who has won all three of his Major finals to date. However, he recently lost twice to the Serb, losing last year in Cincinnati and at the ATP Finals.
Djokovic on the hunt for a record
Djokovic is in the final of a Grand Slam for the 37th time today, winning 24 - with victory number 25, his eighth at Wimbledon (as many as record holder Roger Federer), he would not only become the third-oldest major winner in history, but also the sole number one. So far, he shares the mark of 24 with Margaret Court. "History is at stake," emphasizes Djokovic, who had knee surgery just a month ago but is still in the final of the grass court classic for the sixth time in a row: "Wimbledon always brings out the best in me. I hope I can get my hand on the trophy again."
The trophy will most likely be handed over by the Duchess herself today, as Kate wants to come to the final four months after her cancer diagnosis - if her health permits. It will be the second public appearance since March for the wife of Prince William, who will probably be absent today, traveling to the European Championship final in Berlin instead. Kate is an avid tennis fan, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and has often attended the tournament in the past. She also consoled Djokovic last year when she handed the trophy to Alcaraz. A picture that could be repeated - or will it be revenge today?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.