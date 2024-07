Confession: Fire set outside school in Höchst

The fire that was set outside a school in Höchst on Friday night has now been cleared up: the fire department was alerted to the fire at 1.30 a.m. by the fire alarm system. When the emergency crews arrived on the scene, the damage was already extensive: two paper containers placed directly in front of the school were on fire. The flames caused the façade of the building to heat up, the glass panes cracked and clouds of smoke drifted into the school building.