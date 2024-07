Anger and tears at childminders’ meeting

"Yes, of course I'll talk to the press!" Many employees of Aktion Tagesmütter OÖ are angry and sad at the same time before the works meeting on Friday - the "Krone" was there. One childminder is in tears mid-sentence, and everyone has a story to tell. As reported, 108 jobs and the childcare places of 480 children would be affected by the impending partial closure of the association. There are stories behind these figures. Like that of a young mother from Linz.