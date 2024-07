Bitch and five puppies were abandoned in the freezing cold

"Who is so heartless as to do something like that?" Claudia Huber and her daughter Julia are still speechless at what they witnessed on Tuesday evening in their housing estate in Trofaiach. As Julia was walking her dog, she came across a lady from the neighborhood who was walking an emaciated, off-leash dog. "I was surprised because I had never seen her with a dog before. I asked her to put the dog on a lead. She said that the animal didn't belong to her."