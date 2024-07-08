With wind and out of competition to best performance

While "Kiki" remained rather colorless in her starts over 100 and 200 meters due to a headache, she made an exclamation mark in the hurdles sprint! In 13.62 seconds, she beat her personal best by five hundredths of a second. A mark that will not go down in the statistics, however. The reason: the wind was blowing at 3.1 meters per second, instead of the maximum permitted 2.0 m/s. "But I'm sure that I would hardly have been slower even in normal conditions," explained Schuler, who said she was only able to run the first four hurdles at 95 percent and almost fell at the last hurdle due to the wind. "From that point of view, I'm very happy with my performance."