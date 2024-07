Munich is now flying on the imperial wine

Around 70,000 airplanes land or take off at Munich Airport's Satellite Terminal every year. Every fifth passenger takes a long-haul flight. Inside, there are a proud 42 restaurants spread over 7000 square meters, most of which are packed and where eleven wines from around the world are served openly. Since the beginning of July, three of them have come from Burgenland, from Kleinhöflein, a district of Eisenstadt with 3200 inhabitants: the top red wine Cuvée Tenno as well as the Sauvignon Blanc Sonnenberg and the Pinot Gris Ried Kräutergarten - all from the organic winery Winzerschlössl Kaiser.