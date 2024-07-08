What should I do if my brakes squeal?

Overheating or incorrect parts

Even in brand new cars, the disks and pads are often not yet perfectly adjusted. However, any squeaking will subside over time. If the noise remains audible, however, there could also be more serious causes. For example, incorrectly fitted brakes or brakes assembled from unsuitable parts - possibly an effect of misunderstood thriftiness when tightening screws at home or in the garage. Glazed discs and pads can also cause squealing. This occurs, for example, when the system overheats due to extreme loads.