Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Annoying or dangerous

What should I do if my brakes squeal?

Nachrichten
08.07.2024 13:00

There are various causes of squealing brakes. Some are harmless, others are not. The question for drivers is: Where is it coming from? What can I do? And: Should I do something?

comment0 Kommentare

Thomas Schuster, vehicle expert at the KÜS expert organization, provides the answers: "The unpleasant noise can have various causes, but there is usually no acute danger. Disc brakes in particular are susceptible to occasional noise development. However, if the squealing is constantly audible, the car should definitely be taken to the workshop.

The fact that brakes can squeal at all is due to their design. When decelerating, the brake pads are pressed against the brake disc; when the pedal is released, the components also completely separate from each other again. Ideally, at least. In practice, however, it can happen that the pads and disc still touch slightly, resulting in vibrations that are audible as a squealing sound.

Harmless dirt on the brakes
There are various possible reasons for unintentional contact between the components. The most common causes are probably dirt from brake dust, rust or road grime. As a rule, the annoying dirt can be carefully removed from the brakes. Washing the vehicle can also help.

Symbolic image (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Symbolic image
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

Overheating or incorrect parts
Even in brand new cars, the disks and pads are often not yet perfectly adjusted. However, any squeaking will subside over time. If the noise remains audible, however, there could also be more serious causes. For example, incorrectly fitted brakes or brakes assembled from unsuitable parts - possibly an effect of misunderstood thriftiness when tightening screws at home or in the garage. Glazed discs and pads can also cause squealing. This occurs, for example, when the system overheats due to extreme loads.

In the latter case in particular, you should visit the garage quickly, as the glazing is accompanied by a loss of braking power. In this case, only a replacement will help. Incidentally, worn brakes do not usually squeal; they tend to make a dull grinding noise.

SPX

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf