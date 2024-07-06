Festival outfits
Visitors turned the ELF into a catwalk this year
This year's Electric Love Festival (ELF) was not only about music, but also about perfect styling off the stage.
The unstable weather did not affect the festival guests' fashionable appearances. True to the motto: there is no wrong weather, only wrong clothes. So there was plenty to see away from the stage this year too. Particularly trendy this year, because it doesn't depend on the weather: Glitter!
Whether it was crystals on their faces, shimmering bags, skirts, T-shirts or glitter hairspray - ELF visitors shone in all shapes and colors. "Everyone in our group of friends wears the same crystals on their faces. So you can see at first glance that we belong together," said Andrea from Salzburg.
But the quirky tastes also came into their own again this year. In some places, the last carnival outfit was obviously converted into a festival outfit. Whether Batman costume, inflatable cow-style suit or even a hood in the shape of a stinky finger: The Salzburgring has been transformed into a catwalk in many places over the past few days.
There were almost no fashion no-gos. Only those who appeared inconspicuously in jeans and a T-shirt were most likely to stand out.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.