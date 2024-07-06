Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Festival outfits

Visitors turned the ELF into a catwalk this year

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 12:00

This year's Electric Love Festival (ELF) was not only about music, but also about perfect styling off the stage.

comment0 Kommentare

The unstable weather did not affect the festival guests' fashionable appearances. True to the motto: there is no wrong weather, only wrong clothes. So there was plenty to see away from the stage this year too. Particularly trendy this year, because it doesn't depend on the weather: Glitter!

(Bild: Tröster Andreas)
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Whether it was crystals on their faces, shimmering bags, skirts, T-shirts or glitter hairspray - ELF visitors shone in all shapes and colors. "Everyone in our group of friends wears the same crystals on their faces. So you can see at first glance that we belong together," said Andrea from Salzburg.

(Bild: Tröster Andreas)
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

But the quirky tastes also came into their own again this year. In some places, the last carnival outfit was obviously converted into a festival outfit. Whether Batman costume, inflatable cow-style suit or even a hood in the shape of a stinky finger: The Salzburgring has been transformed into a catwalk in many places over the past few days.

(Bild: Tröster Andreas)
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

There were almost no fashion no-gos. Only those who appeared inconspicuously in jeans and a T-shirt were most likely to stand out.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf