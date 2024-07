A picture is worth a thousand words?

These "shorties" cover a wide range of topics: Horror, action, fantasy and so on. So-called cine cameras are used, i.e. slimmed-down versions of professional film cameras, which are characterized by the fact that they are affordable - not much more expensive than cameras. They also come with equally affordable lighting and sound equipment.

In the USA, making short films seems to be a kind of national sport. The actors and producers of the products are amateurs, and the visual quality is downright astonishing. Of course, there are occasional comments from the incorrigible nitpickers, who make their gripes here and there about the choice of focal length, exposure and who knows what else - but they're everywhere.