Project in Stainz
Green light for luxury hotel in Weingarten
The Stainz municipal council drew a line under months of sometimes heated debate: The controversial hotel project in the picturesque Engelweingarten was given the green light. Opponents are protesting.
A luxury hotel instead of a quaint inn (already closed), eleven chalets - officially called "Weingartenhäuschen" - in the middle of the historic Engelweingarten in Stainz: if a Graz-based investor and the local council have their way, no stone will be left unturned in the green idyll of the West Styrian Schilcher town. A large majority of the ÖVP, SPÖ and ÖVP voted in favor of the controversial tourism project on Thursday evening - against the wishes of a citizens' initiative that had been campaigning against the plans for months.
Although it was made clear that second homes are excluded and that the new tourist accommodation must not be higher than the old inn, these conditions are not enough to appease local residents and critics. They fear for the quality of life and have announced that they will take the matter to the Supreme Court. The new municipal council decision had become necessary after hair-raising procedural flaws: The designation of 17,000 square meters of building land - which has since shrunk to just over 15,000 - was waved through without public approval.
Possibly with consequences for the mayor: Karl Bohnstingl (ÖVP) is being investigated on suspicion of abuse of office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.