Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Project in Stainz

Green light for luxury hotel in Weingarten

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 13:21

The Stainz municipal council drew a line under months of sometimes heated debate: The controversial hotel project in the picturesque Engelweingarten was given the green light. Opponents are protesting.

comment0 Kommentare

A luxury hotel instead of a quaint inn (already closed), eleven chalets - officially called "Weingartenhäuschen" - in the middle of the historic Engelweingarten in Stainz: if a Graz-based investor and the local council have their way, no stone will be left unturned in the green idyll of the West Styrian Schilcher town. A large majority of the ÖVP, SPÖ and ÖVP voted in favor of the controversial tourism project on Thursday evening - against the wishes of a citizens' initiative that had been campaigning against the plans for months.

This old inn is to make way for a luxury hotel. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
This old inn is to make way for a luxury hotel.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

Although it was made clear that second homes are excluded and that the new tourist accommodation must not be higher than the old inn, these conditions are not enough to appease local residents and critics. They fear for the quality of life and have announced that they will take the matter to the Supreme Court. The new municipal council decision had become necessary after hair-raising procedural flaws: The designation of 17,000 square meters of building land - which has since shrunk to just over 15,000 - was waved through without public approval.

Possibly with consequences for the mayor: Karl Bohnstingl (ÖVP) is being investigated on suspicion of abuse of office.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerald Schwaiger
Gerald Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf