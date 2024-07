Who gets the top places on the ÖVP federal list

The black intrigue over the best places on the federal list began months ago. Without exception, all polls predict heavy losses for the People's Party. Half of the black government team therefore has to fight for their clothes and good places on the list. The line-ups are all about prestige, alliances and regional interests. Chancellor Karl Nehammer will present this list on Friday. The "Krone" already knows who will receive the seven most coveted places, even if the exact order is not yet known.