Up to 70 percent of teachers will soon be retiring

Lateral entrants told

1615 new teachers were employed at schools this year. 112 transferred to schools from other professions, 89 of them to compulsory schools, 23 to AHS and BHS. Only three of them left their new jobs during the year. Christian Rößner, who teaches at MS Münichholz in Steyr, reported on his experiences on behalf of all lateral entrants: "The challenges are great." But he is still grateful to have this opportunity. "It's valuable that the lateral entrants bring new input into the schools." He and four other teachers at his school, who come from other professional fields, have "arrived well in the system".