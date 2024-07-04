New group of experts for more safety in Tyrol

The expert group meets quarterly

Provincial Social Welfare Councillor Eva Pawlata is now taking a new approach and has launched a group of experts on this topic, which met for the first time this week. The meetings are to take place on a quarterly basis. The experts come from the fields of victim protection, perpetrator work, police and justice as well as hospitals, but also from the fields of women, men, children and young people, elderly and old people, people with disabilities and people with a migration background.