Austria’s largest court is a major construction site

At the Federal Administrative Court, a former president and a vice president may have had a hand in the assignment of new cases to judges. Following an inquiry by Neos MP Stephanie Krisper to department head Alma Zadić, the Ministry of Justice has now confirmed investigations by the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck. According to "Krone" research, the list of suspects now includes eleven people. The suspicion is abuse of office - the presumption of innocence applies.