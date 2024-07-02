France motto: victory more important than a good game

Quarter-final against Portugal

Kolo Muani emphasized: "Of course we should be more efficient in front of goal. But the defense is the key to success." The next task will be a clash with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portuguese side in Hamburg on Friday (21:00). Here too, Didier Deschamps will be relying on his backline to prevent the ball-playing Iberians from developing. Deschamps raved about the "defensive stability" and ball control of his team. "I'm very proud of what we did," said Deschamps and spoke of a great game. "We have to enjoy it. We can't talk it down."