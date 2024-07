Where the battle for scarce natural gas will soon begin

"A shortage of supply always leads to a price increase," says Bernhard Painz. He is a board member of AGGM, which manages the gas infrastructure in Austria. The price of gas is still around twice as high as before the Russian invasion and could rise further. Austria currently still imports more than 90 percent of its natural gas from Russia. "In my view, the impending shortage has not yet been fully priced in," says Painz. The gas price on the spot market is currently around 36 euros per megawatt hour and could rise to over 40 euros in winter. However, significantly higher prices are to be expected in the event of a tight supply situation. This is because alternative sources of supply are in high demand and could be expensive.