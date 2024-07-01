A tunnel where animals graze & children play

The playground is not the only thing to be found there. A large part of the 800-metre-long tunnel was equipped with PV this year. "Asfinag had 944 kWp installed, 32 of which belong to the municipality." The municipality wants to use the electricity for the kindergarten and elementary school and feed surplus energy into the power grid. A small energy community is also to be created. And animals will graze on the land again, just as they used to. "Sheep will take care of the ground around the PV systems," smiles the head of the municipality. The 2.2 million euro project by the municipality and Asfinag will be officially opened in the fall.