Brand new model
Audi Q6 e-tron: Ingolstadt’s new Porsche class
One year before BMW replaces the iX3 with the "New Class", Audi takes the lead in the Bavarian derby. The Audi Q6 e-tron shares the new PPE electric platform with the Porsche Macan. "Krone" motoring editor Stephan Schätzl was out and about in the S version. His impressions here in the video driving report.
The Q6 interprets its role more family-oriented than its Zuffenhausen brother and more pleasing than the BMW will probably do if you extrapolate the production vehicle from the "New Class X" study. The appearance of the Audi looks familiar, especially on the outside, but there is nothing irritating about the interior either.
It is dominated by an attached but visually well-integrated curved display, which combines an 11.9-inch speedometer and a 14.5-inch touchscreen - both using OLED technology. An additional 10.9-inch screen can be ordered as an option for the console in front of the front passenger. When it is switched off, it looks like a decorative insert, otherwise the front passenger has access to many functions and can even watch videos while driving without distracting the driver thanks to privacy glazing.
The operating concept is clearly laid out and touching the screen is made easier by the fact that the driver can rest the heel of their hand on the dashboard in front of it. Voice control can also be activated with "Hey Audi". Touch elements on the steering wheel round off the interaction options and, although they are not urgent, they do make you wish you had real buttons.
The head-up display with virtual reality, which helpfully reflects navigation arrows into the field of vision, is very successful. It also places red lines on the road, so to speak, when the lane departure warning system intervenes and displays bold red bars if you fall below the set minimum distance. However, these are a little too massive and obscure the view excessively. Less would be more in the HUD, but at least you can configure or deactivate all of this.
The navigation system can automatically add charging stops to routes. Alternatively, navigation is also possible via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the cell phone charges with 25 watts at the USB-C socket or wirelessly with 15 watts.
Newly developed drives
A new, scalable electric "axle kit" consisting of electric motors, power electronics (pulse inverter) and transmission was developed for PPE. The motors take up around 30 percent less space than before and are 20 percent lighter. The torque can be varied via their length. Compared to before, performance has increased by 33 percent, while fuel consumption has fallen by 30 percent, according to Audi.
Audi describes a new hairpin winding in the stator, silicon carbide semiconductors in the pulse inverter as well as a dry sump and an electric oil pump in the gearbox as being decisive for the improved efficiency. Thanks to the rotor oil cooling, the use of heavy rare earths has been largely eliminated.
A permanent magnet synchronous motor always operates on the rear axle. In the all-wheel drive models, an asynchronous motor is added at the front, which runs freely when not in use.
In the Audi SQ6 e-tron, the front motor delivers a maximum torque of 275 Nm, the rear motor 580 Nm and the system output totals 490 hp. With Launch Control, the software releases a further 27 hp, then the standard sprint with the vehicle weighing 2350 kg according to DIN takes just 4.3 instead of 4.4 seconds (the test car weighed in at 2.5 tons with extras). With a top speed of 230 km/h, the SQ6 is the fastest of the new Ingolstadt models for the time being. The Q6 e-tron quattro takes a much more leisurely approach. It takes 5.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h, although the engine combination only offers less power: 388 hp, with the same torque values. Top speed 210 km/h.
From relaxed gliding to wild riding
Even in the S version, the Audi Q6 e-tron promotes relaxed gliding and also supports the driver when the oats bite. The suspension - the test car was equipped with adaptive air suspension - is just as comfortable as it is capable of carving around tight bends. The steering conveys an unmistakable feel for the road, but is not quite as direct and scalpel-like as in the Porsche Macan. Very well balanced. The Macan's all-wheel steering is not available for money or good words.
The braking feel is also of the finest quality; you don't feel the system switch from recuperation to friction braking. Recuperation is possible with up to 220 kW and is solely responsible for 90 to 95 percent of the braking processes. In the WLTP test cycle, the disc brakes are not used at all. With increasing pedal pressure, recuperation takes place first at the rear, then additionally at the front, followed by the front brake and then the rear brake. Recuperation is even possible with full ABS control.
There are also five modes for recuperation when the accelerator pedal is released: adaptive recuperation can be activated and deactivated in the menu. If it is deactivated, you can choose between three modes using the steering wheel paddles: 0 m/s² (coasting mode), 0.6 m/s² and 1.5 m/s². The strongest recuperation is activated in turn by switching to B on the drive selector switch. Why make it easy when you can make it complicated, you might ask.
There are three different settings for the electric motor sound, but these can only be selected directly in Individual mode. The sound is directly assigned to the other driving modes. The sound cannot be switched off completely; even in the "switched off" level, something can be heard in some operating states. We were told that this will change with an update at the end of 2025. It's easier in the Porsche Macan: one tap on the display - and the sound is on. Or gone again. In every driving mode. And when you change driving mode, you have to switch the sound on again. No forced entertainment.
Large battery with 100 kWh gross capacity
Like the dynamic duo Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT, the independent PPF platform also has a voltage of 800 volts and a large battery. The net capacity of the Q6 e-tron is 94.9 kWh (an 83 kWh version will follow later). The highlight is the short charging times: With up to 270 kW charging power and an optimized charging curve (see graphic), the charge level of the 180 prismatic cells combined into twelve modules increases from 10 to 80 percent in 21 minutes. This means that energy for up to 255 WLTP kilometers can be stored in ten minutes. The Q6 charges with just 11 kW of alternating current; a 22 kW charger is to be offered as an option at a later date.
Audi specifies a range of up to 638 kilometers for the rear-wheel drive model and up to 625 km for the Quattro. The SQ6 should manage 525 to 596 kilometers.
Creative electronics: E³ 1.2
The basis for all the high-tech electronics is a new architecture with the creative name E³ 1.2, consisting of five high-performance computers that cover all vehicle functions - from the drive and assistance systems, infotainment and comfort systems to the safety systems and back-end networking. It is scalable and will be used throughout the Group.
And then there is ...
... First the Q6 as a rear-wheel drive model with the large battery. Then the Q6 e-tron Sportback. And then they will also bring a smaller battery with 83 kilowatt hours net. And a particularly sharp RS version. The Audi A6 will also soon be presented on the basis of the PPE platform.
But we can also expect a lot on the combustion side. This will be based on the new dedicated platform called PPC, which is also linked to E³ 1.2. The new A5 as well as the new Q5 will be based on this platform.
The prices
The price list starts with the business editions, both of which are eligible for private customers, according to the manufacturer: The rear-wheel drive Audi Q6 e-tron performance is available from 59,990 euros, the quattro from 64,920. The SQ6 is on the price list from 94,600 euros.
Driving citation
The Audi Q6 e-tron is a thoroughly successful electric car that will not scare off customers who are not yet familiar with electric drives. The details - such as the recuperation modes and electric sound - are unnecessarily complicated. What is particularly interesting is how well Audi has managed to achieve a completely independent appearance on the shared platform with the Porsche Macan without compromising on the driving experience. The character suits Audi perfectly. The Q6 is consistently electric and a genuine investment in the future. So good that even the Q8 has to dress warmly.
Why?
Very well-balanced, comfortable electric SUV
State-of-the-art charging and storage technology
Great handling
Why not?
Not a lightweight
Or maybe ...
... Porsche Macan, BMW iX3, Mercedes EQC SUV
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.