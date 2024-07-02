Audi Q6 e-tron: Ingolstadt’s new Porsche class

There are three different settings for the electric motor sound, but these can only be selected directly in Individual mode. The sound is directly assigned to the other driving modes. The sound cannot be switched off completely; even in the "switched off" level, something can be heard in some operating states. We were told that this will change with an update at the end of 2025. It's easier in the Porsche Macan: one tap on the display - and the sound is on. Or gone again. In every driving mode. And when you change driving mode, you have to switch the sound on again. No forced entertainment.