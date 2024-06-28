Vorteilswelt
Only for the brave!

The hottest celebrity trends of the summer

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 08:06

Summer is going to be hot - and we don't mean the temperatures! Because the celebrity beauties are already focusing on trends that couldn't be more exciting and are definitely only for the fashionably brave. Lots of bare skin and deep insights included.

comment0 Kommentare

Kendall Jenner's vacation look not only delighted her fans. Sister Khloe Kardashian also went into raptures at the sight of the lilac-colored dress, under which the 28-year-old model beauty was clearly not wearing a bra.

Deep insights
Kendall clearly has "the best nipples in town", cheered Khloe - and probably paid her half-sister a compliment that goes down like oil.

But it's not just the top model who does away with annoying bras when temperatures rise. Bianca Censori, wife of Kanye West, also prefers it natural.

She attended Paris Fashion Week in a not quite opaque bodysuit and celebrated her stylist's birthday wearing just two strips of tapestry.

Bianca Censori opts for nude tones and does without a bra. (Bild: Photo Press Service/www.PPS.at)
Bianca Censori opts for nude tones and does without a bra.
(Bild: Photo Press Service/www.PPS.at)
Sometimes she even wears just one strip of tapestry over her cleavage. (Bild: instagram.com/hollylucas_)
Sometimes she even wears just one strip of tapestry over her cleavage.
(Bild: instagram.com/hollylucas_)

Stylish "nude look"
Nicole Kidman, on the other hand, proves that the "nude look" can also be worn with much more style. The actress wowed at the premiere of her new Netflix movie "A Family Affair" in a fantastic naked dress that almost seemed to melt into her skin. A real eye-catcher!

Nicole Kidman wowed in a naked dress at the premiere of "A Family Affair". (Bild: AFP/APA/Michael Tran)
Nicole Kidman wowed in a naked dress at the premiere of "A Family Affair".
(Bild: AFP/APA/Michael Tran)

Waist and décolleté in focus
Probably not the most comfortable - and healthiest - trend of the summer: an XXS waist à la Kim Kardashian. The reality TV queen caused a stir with her corset outfit at the Met Gala. However, this look doesn't leave much room for ice cream, pizza or other vacation treats ...

An eye-catching look, but probably not for lovers of vacation treats: Kim Kardashian's XXS waistline (Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
An eye-catching look, but probably not for lovers of vacation treats: Kim Kardashian's XXS waistline
(Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)

Sexy cleavage never goes out of fashion - Heidi Klum knows that too. That's why the 51-year-old knows exactly how to show off her assets to perfection. In Cannes, the model beauty presented herself in a dream dress in white, which created a real wow effect on top.

Heidi Klum likes to show off her cleavage in a sexy way. (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
Heidi Klum likes to show off her cleavage in a sexy way.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

Singer Katy Perry, on the other hand, definitely knows how not to break a sweat in summer - namely with the peephole method.

At Vogue World 2024, for example, the singer presented herself in a dress that seemed to consist entirely of cut-outs. And to make it even breezier, the 39-year-old simply wore nothing underneath.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
