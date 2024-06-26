Mother-daughter duo sentenced for bail trick

Using the false names "Attorney Dr. Fischer" and "Public Prosecutor Dr. König", the callers convinced the victims to have cash and jewelry ready to hand over. And that's where the mother-daughter team came in. "But why are you taking your daughter with you?" the judge reproaches the 42-year-old. "I didn't want to drive alone, that's why I took her with me," the mother cries during her testimony - and the 20-year-old is also in tears. Judge Andreas Hautz has little sympathy for this: "With all due respect, you exposed your daughter to a serious crime just because you didn't want to drive alone?"