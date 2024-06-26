Explained as easy as pie
“Why can I actually spit?”
You always have this liquid in your mouth, but much more during the day than at night. It is called saliva or spit. In the following, you or your children can read in simple terms where it is produced, how much of it actually accumulates in a day and why it is so important.
You've probably noticed that your mouth "waters" when you see something delicious that you really want to eat. Whether it's chocolate cake or pizza - it all depends on your taste. A lot of saliva is then produced in your mouth. Perhaps you have already experimented with this as a little explorer and simply spat on the floor to take a closer look. As long as you don't spit in front of someone's feet - which is considered very rude - everything is fine.
What is saliva?
It is produced and secreted by the small and large salivary glands in the mouth. Up to 1.5 liters are produced every day. Quite a lot. Just think of the size of the water bottles in the supermarket. To ensure that you always have enough spit and that it "doesn't run away" (an expression), you should drink enough.
A great mix
And while we're on the subject of water: Saliva may look similar, but it's not just water. It also contains mineral salts, digestive aids and particles that can destroy harmful invaders such as pathogens.
Acid from food or acid that is formed from sugar by bacteria in the mouth attacks the enamel (the hard, outer layer of the teeth). This promotes the development of tooth decay.
Saliva takes care of these acids and makes them harmless again. Our chewing tools are out of danger again. Saliva also releases minerals and repairs damaged tooth enamel after a meal. Like water from a watering can, this liquid also rinses food residues from the oral cavity, the spaces between the teeth and from the teeth.
A good lubricant
Saliva also keeps the oral cavity moist and helps us to speak and taste. It ensures that flavors from the food are released and distributed more easily when we eat. It also helps us to swallow by softening the food we eat. This allows it to glide easily through the oesophagus towards the stomach. What's more, saliva contains certain substances that initiate the digestion of fats, proteins and carbohydrates in the mouth. A great liquid that you produce yourself.
