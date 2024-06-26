“Why can I actually spit?”

You've probably noticed that your mouth "waters" when you see something delicious that you really want to eat. Whether it's chocolate cake or pizza - it all depends on your taste. A lot of saliva is then produced in your mouth. Perhaps you have already experimented with this as a little explorer and simply spat on the floor to take a closer look. As long as you don't spit in front of someone's feet - which is considered very rude - everything is fine.