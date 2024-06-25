Glimmer of hope
Hoenig: Finally some good news from the hospital!
Heinz Hoenig has been treated for several health problems in a clinic in Berlin for two months now. After an operation on his esophagus, an aorta operation is still pending. But now there is a small spark of hope for the actor.
As Hoenig's wife Annika reported to the "Bild" newspaper, there is good news from the clinic. Although the 72-year-old is still on artificial respiration, Hoenig has now had one big wish fulfilled: to get some fresh air. A doctor and two nurses accompanied the actor from the intensive care unit out into the sunshine.
Glimmer of hope
A small glimmer of hope, as the actor has been in hospital for around 60 days, has already undergone an oesophagus operation and is trying to get fit for the next, vital operation after the procedure. An operation on the aorta also needs to be performed.
A great support during this time is not only her wife Annika, but also their sons. As Kärsten-Hoenig revealed, she has now been able to visit her Heinz with both children for the first time.
Hoenig was finally allowed to see his second son
While Juliano (3) has already been to his father's bedside several times, his brother Jianni (1) has now also been allowed to visit him in hospital. It was a heart-warming reunion for dad and son, who had previously been separated for two months. No wonder they didn't want to let go of each other, as the 39-year-old revealed.
Just a few days ago, Kärsten-Hoenig had to defend herself against a shitstorm after she spoke of "little moments of happiness" in her Instagram story and posted a happy family photo.
"We only cry at night"
"To all those who shout at me and get upset that I've been able to 'laugh' (with my children!) for a long time and make the claim: 'Then it can't be that bad'...", Hoenig's wife also wrote in a story that has since gone offline again. "Be grateful that you are healthy and don't have to go through THIS." And she also sticks to one principle: "We only cry at night when everyone else is asleep."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.