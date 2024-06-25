Hoenig: Finally some good news from the hospital!

"We only cry at night"

"To all those who shout at me and get upset that I've been able to 'laugh' (with my children!) for a long time and make the claim: 'Then it can't be that bad'...", Hoenig's wife also wrote in a story that has since gone offline again. "Be grateful that you are healthy and don't have to go through THIS." And she also sticks to one principle: "We only cry at night when everyone else is asleep."