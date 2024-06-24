Against Holland again
Franco Foda: ÖFB squad “a different team now”
Austria lost 2-0 to Holland at the EURO just three years ago, and many of the players will be involved in tomorrow's rematch. Franco Foda makes a comparison and says the ÖFB squad is "a different team now".
"Actually, I should be able to compare it well with 2021, but ..." Nevertheless, Franco Foda is struggling. "Half-full stadiums, the EURO in many countries, coronavirus, Holland had a home game," says Austria's former team boss, referring to the difficult circumstances. His team had started the tournament with a 3:1 win against North Macedonia and went to Amsterdam with a broad chest. Where Red-White-Red lost 2-0 to Oranje and ultimately had no chance.
The VAR was called for an early Alaba foul on Dumfries - 0:1 (11th) by Depay from the penalty spot. Dumfries did the rest from a counter-attack. But it's not just the Inter international, now a club colleague of Arnautovic, who will be back tomorrow, 1104 days later, but also ten stars of the Oranje squad (see bolded list below). Six players from Austria's current EURO squad were also involved in 2021.
At the EURO 2021
Netherlands - Austria 2:0 (1:0)
Amsterdam Arena, Grinfeld, 15,243
Netherlands (3-5-2): Stekelenburg; de Vrij, de Ligt, Blind (64. Ake); Dumfries, de Roon (74. Gravenberch), Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, van Aanholt (65. Wijndal); Depay (82. Luuk de Jong), Weghorst (64. Malen)
Austria (3-5-2): Bachmann; Hinteregger, Alaba, Dragovic (84. Lienhart); Lainer, Laimer (62. Grillitsch), Sabitzer, X. Schlager (84. Onisiwo), Ulmer; Gregoritsch (62. Kalajdzic), Baumgartner (70. Lazaro)
Goals: 1:0 (11.) Depay (penalty), 2:0 (67.) Dumfries.
They want revenge tomorrow! Foda is realistic and now speaks of a completely different Austrian team: "Laimer, Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Gregoritsch - they have all developed extremely well. Sabi has also gained huge experience. Marko was still in China back then and is now playing at a completely different level again - there's a different quality there. And Ralf Rangnick has also played his part." For Foda, the 3:1 against Poland was confirmation of this: "It was impressive how we bounced back after the 1:1."
Foda, now team manager of Kosovo, has of course watched all the Austria and Holland games at the EURO and says: "Holland have a lot of individual quality, they are particularly dangerous on the wings, so we have to survive a 1:1 situation. But they lack stability, they're not yet at 100 percent."
Foda's tip is 1:1
That's why Foda, who will be at the Olympiastadion tomorrow, is predicting a 1-1 draw, the definite ticket to the round of 16. Which they also got in 2021, but then narrowly failed against Italy. And now? "A lot depends on the opponent, a lot seems possible." Especially as he also raves about the EURO: "Full stadiums, all the teams are attack-minded, the European Championship is balanced. The atmosphere is incredible, that's what soccer thrives on. It gives us energy and we have to use it." What was hardly possible in 2021 ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.