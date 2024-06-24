Firmly in the mayor’s seat for 20 years

In addition, the city has a broader economic base thanks to the establishment of many small and medium-sized enterprises. "It doesn't just need the big flagships," says Stadler, who once again refers to the development of the UAS: "1600 people are now employed there." Cooperation with the state is also going very well. Nevertheless, Stadler also has to look back on a few negative highlights: "Of course, I would have liked to have spared myself and many others the Glanzstoff fire, the gas explosion and the flood."