EURO 2024 in the ticker:
Scotland v Hungary – LIVE from 9pm
Third matchday of EURO Group A. Scotland face Hungary, we'll be reporting live from 9pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Scotland and Hungary can only hope to reach the last 16 of the European Championship with a win in their head-to-head clash in Stuttgart. Thanks to their points tally so far, the Scots are slightly ahead of the pointless Hungarians, but a draw will probably not be enough for them either. Scotland coach Steve Clarke has personnel worries in defense.
Tierney returned home
The Scots, who after their 5-1 opening defeat to Germany on Wednesday played hard and aggressively to snatch a point from Switzerland in a 1-1 draw, can still speculate about second place in Group A, even if the goal difference favors the Swiss, who already have four points to their name (-4 for Scotland, +2 for Switzerland). However, Clarke will still be without the suspended Ryan Porteous, and on Friday another defender, Kieran Tierney, even returned home due to a thigh injury.
Counter-attacking chances
Midfield engine Scott McTominay and his Scottish team will at least have the advantage, apart from their vocal and numerous fans, of being able to rely on counter-attacks against a Hungarian team that has its back to the wall after two defeats. The Hungarians will have to play the game to get the three points, which may not be enough to finish in the top four.
In any case, coach Marco Rossi's team put in a respectable performance in the 2-0 defeat to Germany. "We had chances at 0-0, we had a total of four chances against this German team. I think that's a big thing," said an optimistic Zsolt Nagy at full-back.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
