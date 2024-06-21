Farmer let harvest worker bleed to death in Italy

Minister of Labor: "Act of barbarism"

The dead man himself did not have an official work permit in Italy. His hourly wage is said to have been just four euros. Trade unions have warned of systematic exploitation in the industry with regard to the current case: many people in Italy work for a pittance. The number of illegal workers is estimated at around 230,000 people. Labor Minister Marina Calderone declared that the case was an "act of barbarism that must be prosecuted in all offices".