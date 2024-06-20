Cure practitioner (75) castrated users of online forums

The pensioner is accused of performing eight surgical procedures in his living room in Sömmerda between 2015 and 2019 - in return for payment and without any medical training. He is said to have offered his services in online forums. The victims are said to have paid between 500 and 2,200 euros for the procedures. To protect the privacy of the injured parties, the public was excluded during the reading of the indictment. The investigators were put on his trail following a tip-off from colleagues in Erdingen, who were also investigating a man from Bavaria for castrations in another case.