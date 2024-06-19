Business mobilizes against new “land strategy”

Balancing act between the various interests

But even for the stakeholders, there is no question that careful use of the limited resource of land is the order of the day. Marco Tittler, State Councillor for Economic Affairs, believes that Vorarlberg is already well positioned in this respect, even without mandatory upper limits: "Our aim is to promote the responsible use of land resources while at the same time not hindering economic development. The new spatial planning strategies, which are based on a well-founded land policy, are the key to a sustainable future for Vorarlberg. We must reduce land consumption without jeopardizing the growth potential of our state." In recent years, the state has proven that this balancing act is feasible; despite population growth and economic growth, the use of land has decreased.