Melt-in-your-mouth chocolate cake with a liquid center

It's not just the temperatures that are melting this week, but also the quick chocolate cake from Aelium chef Christoph Vogler. For the dessert, you need 120 g dark chocolate, 120 g butter and 120 g granulated sugar. Melt the three ingredients over a bain-marie, then add two eggs. "Once you have a homogeneous mixture, add the flour," explains Vogler. Stir vigorously again!