BKA buys counterfeit money, postman steals parcel

Investigators rang the doorbell at the apartment

"I was home alone for a long time and got onto the Darknet out of boredom. There I came across the blog of a black money dealer with good reviews." Out of curiosity, the Viennese made a test purchase. He later ordered 30 twenties and 30 fifties for 350 euros. He did not want to put the coins into circulation. However, this question did not even arise - instead of the letter carrier, investigators rang his doorbell. The confessed defendant revealed his source to the officers.